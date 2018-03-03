'Emoji Movie' swoons below Cruise, Gibson at 'worst in film' Razzies

LOS ANGELES: Animated “The Emoji Movie” stunk up the annual Razzie awards on Saturday, tanking below all contenders for worst achievements in film, while Tom Cruise and Mel Gibson were also roasted for 2017’s most ignoble performances.



“The Emoji Movie,” Sony Pictures children’s film about talking emoticons, earned four Golden Raspberries, including worst picture, director and screenplay.

In its 38th year, the Razzies serves as a tongue-in-cheek response to the Sunday’s Academy Awards by handing out $4.97 gold spray-painted berry trophies.

Cruise won worst actor for his leading role as a U.S. Army sergeant who accidentally unleashes mayhem by disturbing an ancient grave in the much-maligned action reboot “The Mummy.”

Gibson was bestowed the worst supporting actor for his comedic turn in “Daddy’s Home 2” alongside John Lithgow, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Tyler Perry, a perennial Razzie punching bag, took home the worst actress raspberry for his popular drag character Madea in “Boo 2: A Medea Halloween.”

Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger earned the Razzie dishonour for her supporting role in “Fifty Shades Darker,” while the big screen adaptation of TV series “Baywatch” won the fan-voted award of “nominee so bad you loved it!”

The Razzies are chosen by more than 1,000 voting members from more than 26 countries, organizers said.