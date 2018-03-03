Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
REUTERS

'Emoji Movie' swoons below Cruise, Gibson at 'worst in film' Razzies

By
REUTERS

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

LOS ANGELES: Animated “The Emoji Movie” stunk up the annual Razzie awards on Saturday, tanking below all contenders for worst achievements in film, while Tom Cruise and Mel Gibson were also roasted for 2017’s most ignoble performances.

“The Emoji Movie,” Sony Pictures children’s film about talking emoticons, earned four Golden Raspberries, including worst picture, director and screenplay.

In its 38th year, the Razzies serves as a tongue-in-cheek response to the Sunday’s Academy Awards by handing out $4.97 gold spray-painted berry trophies.

Cruise won worst actor for his leading role as a U.S. Army sergeant who accidentally unleashes mayhem by disturbing an ancient grave in the much-maligned action reboot “The Mummy.”

Gibson was bestowed the worst supporting actor for his comedic turn in “Daddy’s Home 2” alongside John Lithgow, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Tyler Perry, a perennial Razzie punching bag, took home the worst actress raspberry for his popular drag character Madea in “Boo 2: A Medea Halloween.”

Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger earned the Razzie dishonour for her supporting role in “Fifty Shades Darker,” while the big screen adaptation of TV series “Baywatch” won the fan-voted award of “nominee so bad you loved it!”

The Razzies are chosen by more than 1,000 voting members from more than 26 countries, organizers said.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

Sridevi’s daughter pens emotional letter to her mother

Sridevi’s daughter pens emotional letter to her mother

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump sparks Twitter war with actor Alec Baldwin

Trump sparks Twitter war with actor Alec Baldwin

 Updated 16 hours ago
Women looking for Oscar love in best picture cliffhanger

Women looking for Oscar love in best picture cliffhanger

 Updated 21 hours ago
Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to royal wedding

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to royal wedding

 Updated yesterday
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to Sridevi

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to Sridevi

 Updated yesterday
Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' banned in Pakistan

Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' banned in Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Aisha Khan announces quitting media industry

Aisha Khan announces quitting media industry

 Updated 2 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani impersonator

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani impersonator

 Updated 2 days ago
Riz Ahmed is 'buzzing' from his first trip to Pakistan in 13 years

Riz Ahmed is 'buzzing' from his first trip to Pakistan in 13 years

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM