entertainment
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
Veteran actress Shammi passes away

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

Veteran Bollywood actor Shammi passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday at the age of 89.

Popularly known as Shammi Auntry, her real name was Nargis Rabadi. She worked in over 100 films and TV shows, including Coolie No 1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Arth, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Zabaan Sambhal Ke.

She started her career as a leading lady in Malhar and was known for her comic timing.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news of her demise. “Shammi Aunty... prolific actress, years of contribution to the industry, dear family friend... passes away,” he wrote.


Sunil Dutt’s daughter and Congress leader Priya Dutt also tweeted about the veteran actor's death. “Shammi aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother’s dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends.”


