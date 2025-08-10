Alden Ehrenreich addresses major ‘Weapons' speculation post release

Alden Ehrenreich talks about link of ‘Weapons' with school shootings

Alden Ehrenreich just opened up about the fact if Weapons highlights the issue of school shootings.

In Zach Cregger’s horror movie, the 35-year-old, stars as a police officer whose small town is left in shock after the sudden and mysterious disappearance of 17 children, all from the same class.

Speaking to Variety, Alden said, “Trying to boil it down to a thesis is probably in vain, I think this story is more like a dream. It’s more poetic than rational. We had some conversations, [for instance] there is a moment where a gun appears in the sky.”

The actor continued, “I think there’s clearly some relationship between that gun and a bunch of missing children and school shootings.”

“He didn’t say that, but to me it feels like it’s there in a poetic sense. The thing that feels more concrete to me is that all of these characters are an expression and a part of Zach,” he explained.

“Julia [Garner] said, during our press tour, that she kept making certain choices wearing T-shirts and glasses. In the end, she saw she was just dressing like Zach. It’s proof positive that filmmakers should take more personal risks,” the Ironheart star mentioned.

“It smells original, in the same way that the audience can smell when something’s formulaic and they’ve seen it a million times,” Alden said.

He then proceeded towards discussing how he put on weight to play his role of the cop, Paul Morgan, to portray “someone moving through a life that really isn’t his own.”

He explained: “One of the more important things for the character was to be carrying around as much weight as possible, physically and emotionally.”

“I gained some weight for the role, not so much to play a cop but to play someone moving through a life that really isn’t his own. Someone in a circumstance, a relationship and a job, that’s not genuine to who he is,” Alden Ehrenreich concluded.