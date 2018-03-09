Atif Aslam advises social media star, fan Arshman on music

KARACHI: Social media sensation Arshman Naeem whose singing video went viral online was given advice on music composition by his mentor, star singer Atif Aslam, on Geo Pakistan Friday.



While talking to Arshman over the phone on Geo News show Geo Pakistan, Atif said the viral video reached him through his friends first and then fans. The star singer said he really liked how Arshman sang his song in his own way.

About the 12-year-old, Atif said he deserves encouragement and should be encouraged wherever he goes.

Also present on the show from Lahore studio, Arshman exchanged pleasantries with Atif and expressed his desire to meet him.

When asked by Atif what he planned to do for the music industry of Pakistan, Arshman said he wanted to become a doctor first and then start focusing on music.

Giving him advice on music, Atif told Arshman he had a beautiful voice hence should consider anything to be an impediment in his path to pursue his passion.

The star signer also told Arshman to start making his own compositions and learn musical instruments such as harmonium and guitar as that would help him compose his own songs.

Earlier, Atif had shared Arshman’s video on his Instagram profile, along with a note of appreciation. The video that went viral on social media has Arshman singing Atif's song dil diyaan gallan.