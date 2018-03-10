PFDC Fashion Week kicks off in Lahore

Pakistan Fashion Design Council's (PFDC) 11th Fashion Week kicked off in Lahore on Friday.



The show which runs from March 9 to March 11 opened with a new segment dedicated to the curation and projection of indigenous craft. The segment was in collaboration with jewellery designer Reama Malik.

Other designers who showcased their collections on the first day included Hira Ali, Hussain Rehar, Arjumand Bano and Sania Maskatiya.

Hira Ali made a strong statement as models walked the ramp holding posters with powerful messages. “Anything you can do, I can do bleeding”, “fight like a girl”, and “don’t touch my rights”, are some of the messages that were written on the posters.

Hira Ali's collection. Photo: Instagram

Hussain Rehar, who started making waves with his contemporary and modern outfits last year, wowed audiences with his dramatic motifs and metallic athleisure pant-suits. Rehar’s collection was all about well-structured dresses and pant-suits with bold stripes and big motifs.

Hussain Rehar's collection. Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile, Arjumand Bano and Sania Maskatiya’s collections were proof that print on print is here to stay.

Arjumand Bano's collection. Photo: Instagram

Other luxury designers to be featured over the next two days include Fahad Hussayn, HSY, Misha Lakhani, Mona Imran, Nida Azwer, Republic by Omar Farooq, Saira Shakira, Shiza Hassan and Zonia Anwaar among others.