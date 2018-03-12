Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist wins award in Nepal

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 12, 2018

The documentary on the life of activist Perween Rahman, The Rebel Optimist, won an award at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival. Photo: Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist

KATHMANDU: The documentary on the life of activist Perween Rahman, The Rebel Optimist, won an award at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival. 

The documentary, which has been directed by Mahera Omar, won the Special Jury Mention award at the international non-fiction competition category. 


The award announcement was made public on the documentary's social media page. The post read: "We won the Special Jury Mention award in the international non-fiction competition section at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival. Thank you, @hrfilmcenter!"


Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle in first official outing with Queen

Meghan Markle in first official outing with Queen

 Updated 9 hours ago
´Little black dress´ designer Givenchy dies aged 91

´Little black dress´ designer Givenchy dies aged 91

 Updated 13 hours ago
'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is 2018’s highest-grossing Indian film after 'Padmaavat'

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is 2018’s highest-grossing Indian film after 'Padmaavat'

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistani-American star Kumail Nanjiani says gets mistaken for other 'brown' actors

Pakistani-American star Kumail Nanjiani says gets mistaken for other 'brown' actors

 Updated 7 hours ago
Atif Aslam must have reason to not promote song: Daas Dev composer

Atif Aslam must have reason to not promote song: Daas Dev composer

 Updated 22 hours ago
'Black Panther' tops 'A Wrinkle in Time' in Disney-dominant weekend

'Black Panther' tops 'A Wrinkle in Time' in Disney-dominant weekend

 Updated 23 hours ago
Advertisement
'Art for Change': Exhibition showcases artwork of underprivileged school children

'Art for Change': Exhibition showcases artwork of underprivileged school children

Updated 2 days ago
Rob Cohen cooks up perfect storm in 'Hurricane Heist'

Rob Cohen cooks up perfect storm in 'Hurricane Heist'

 Updated 2 days ago
PFDC Fashion Week kicks off in Lahore

PFDC Fashion Week kicks off in Lahore

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM