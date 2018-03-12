Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist wins award in Nepal

The documentary on the life of activist Perween Rahman, The Rebel Optimist, won an award at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival. Photo: Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist

KATHMANDU: The documentary on the life of activist Perween Rahman, The Rebel Optimist, won an award at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival.



The documentary, which has been directed by Mahera Omar, won the Special Jury Mention award at the international non-fiction competition category.





The award announcement was made public on the documentary's social media page. The post read: "We won the Special Jury Mention award in the international non-fiction competition section at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival. Thank you, @hrfilmcenter!"



