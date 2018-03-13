Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
Morrocan cleaner wins beauty contest, becomes popular overnight

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

A 25-year-old cleaner in Morocco gained overnight popularity after she won the title of the Miss Cleaners beauty pageant.

Sanaa Maatat’s pictures surfaced on the internet, stunning and bewitching people with her good looks and style.

People could not stop wondering how one can maintain such a flawless skin despite such a demanding job.

Sanaa, who is a mother of two, feels proud of her job and does not deem it necessary to change her profession.

She is of the opinion that her profession contributes to cleaning her country and helps her raise her kids.

