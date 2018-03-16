Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
REUTERS

Rihanna urges fans to delete Snapchat after ad mocking assault by Brown

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 16, 2018

Chris Brown (left) and Rihanna. Photo: File 

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Rihanna urged fans on Thursday to delete Snapchat after the social media app ran an ad making fun of her 2009 beating at the hands of then-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Shares of Snap Inc, the company that makes the app, were down 4.7 per cent in trading on Thursday.

“SNAPCHAT I know you know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!,” the singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!,” she added, referring to domestic violence. “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

The “Wild Thoughts” singer, 30, was speaking out after Snapchat earlier this week apologised and took down an advert on its platform for a mobile video game called “Would You Rather!”

The ad showed pictures of Rihanna and Brown with the captions “Slap Rihanna” and “Punch Chris Brown.” Both the ad and the game were unaffiliated with Snapchat.

R&B singer Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009 in an incident that made headlines around the world when a photo of her bruised face was released.

Snapchat on Thursday said the ad was “disgusting and never should have appeared on our service.”

“We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again,” the company said in a statement.

Rihanna’s comments were the latest bad press for Snapchat. Its shares lost about $1.5 billion in market value in February after social media celebrity Kylie Jenner, who has as many as 105 million Instagram followers, tweeted that she did not like the Snapchat site’s redesign.

Dozens of fans on Thursday tweeted that they were following Rihanna’s call to delete the Snapchat app.

“Rihanna let them KNOW. RIP SNAPCHAT,” tweeted a user with the Twitter handle @loveonthebrain.

“y’all thought kylie killed snapchat, but rihanna dragged it to the grave! RIP september 2011-march 2018,” tweeted a user called cozy spice.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Shahroz, Syra set dance floor on fire at family wedding

Shahroz, Syra set dance floor on fire at family wedding

Updated 2 hours ago
Oscars chief being investigated for sexual harassment

Oscars chief being investigated for sexual harassment

 Updated 3 hours ago
Irrfan Khan reveals he's suffering from neuroendocrine tumour

Irrfan Khan reveals he's suffering from neuroendocrine tumour

 Updated 22 hours ago
Wasim Akram has a funny response to Shaniera's tweet

Wasim Akram has a funny response to Shaniera's tweet

 Updated 23 hours ago
Human trafficking case: Singer Daler Mehndi gets bail shortly after conviction

Human trafficking case: Singer Daler Mehndi gets bail shortly after conviction

 Updated 23 hours ago
Jacqueline steps into Madhuri’s shoes to recreate Ek Do Teen

Jacqueline steps into Madhuri’s shoes to recreate Ek Do Teen

Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't charge for films

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't charge for films

Updated 2 days ago
What to look out for at NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival

What to look out for at NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival

 Updated 2 days ago
Pierce Brosnan says Indian paan masala brand 'cheated' him

Pierce Brosnan says Indian paan masala brand 'cheated' him

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM