Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber involved in car crash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

Photo: AFP

Justin Bieber was involved in a crash in West Hollywood on Friday.

According to TMZ, the singer’s car was hit from behind and the LA County Sheriff’s Department got involved.

Bieber was on Sunset Boulevard just before 9:00pm in West Hollywood when he was rear-ended by a Range Rover, the report said.

According to law enforcement sources, they were alerted of the crash through an OnStar system from one of the vehicles.

Further, the report said there were no injuries in the crash and Bieber appeared to be alone.

The singer who is on a break from Selena Gomez is rumoured to be spending a lot of time with Baskin Champion.

However, a source told E! Online that Bieber is focused on fixing things with Gomez.

"Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out," an insider previously told E! Online. "Justin was introduced to Baskin through his friend group and they have only hung out a few times."

Our source added, "He has definitely been liking her company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot in Geneva: report

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot in Geneva: report

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

 Updated yesterday
Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

 Updated yesterday
Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

 Updated yesterday
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

 Updated yesterday
Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

 Updated 2 days ago
Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

 Updated 2 days ago
Mahira Khan's mother not talking to her after Zalmi defeat Kings

Mahira Khan's mother not talking to her after Zalmi defeat Kings

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM