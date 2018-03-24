Justin Bieber involved in car crash

Photo: AFP

Justin Bieber was involved in a crash in West Hollywood on Friday.

According to TMZ, the singer’s car was hit from behind and the LA County Sheriff’s Department got involved.

Bieber was on Sunset Boulevard just before 9:00pm in West Hollywood when he was rear-ended by a Range Rover, the report said.

According to law enforcement sources, they were alerted of the crash through an OnStar system from one of the vehicles.

Further, the report said there were no injuries in the crash and Bieber appeared to be alone.

The singer who is on a break from Selena Gomez is rumoured to be spending a lot of time with Baskin Champion.

However, a source told E! Online that Bieber is focused on fixing things with Gomez.

"Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out," an insider previously told E! Online. "Justin was introduced to Baskin through his friend group and they have only hung out a few times."

Our source added, "He has definitely been liking her company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena."