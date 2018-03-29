Pedro Pascal joins cast of Wonder Woman 2

Pedro Pascal. Photo: Getty Images

The Narcos and Game of Thrones star is all set to join the cast of the of Wonder Woman 2, directed by Patty Jenkin’s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, as is the character Pascal will be playing.

This marks the second time Pascal collaborated with director Patty Jenkins after starring in TV movie Exposed. Pascal will join Gal Gadot who reprises her role as Princess Diana with Kristen Wiig playing villain Cheetah.

Pascal gained fame after appearing as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, followed by his role as DEA agent Javier Pena in Narcos. He recently starred in “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle” as Agent Whisky.

“Wonder Woman” has been a standout in DC’s cinematic universe, grossing $821 million worldwide, including $412 at the US box office. The movie was praised by the critics, earning a nomination from the Producers Guild as one of the best films of 2017.