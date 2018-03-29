Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Pedro Pascal joins cast of Wonder Woman 2

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Pedro Pascal. Photo: Getty Images

The Narcos and Game of Thrones star is all set to join the cast of the of Wonder Woman 2, directed by Patty Jenkin’s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, as is the character Pascal will be playing.

This marks the second time Pascal collaborated with director Patty Jenkins after starring in TV movie Exposed. Pascal will join Gal Gadot who reprises her role as Princess Diana with Kristen Wiig playing villain Cheetah.

Pascal gained fame after appearing as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, followed by his role as DEA agent Javier Pena in Narcos. He recently starred in “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle” as Agent Whisky.

Wonder Woman” has been a standout in DC’s cinematic universe, grossing $821 million worldwide, including $412 at the US box office. The movie was praised by the critics, earning a nomination from the Producers Guild as one of the best films of 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Netflix series on corruption scandal angers Brazil's former president

Netflix series on corruption scandal angers Brazil's former president

 Updated an hour ago
Tobias Menzies to play Prince Phillip in The Crown’s season three

Tobias Menzies to play Prince Phillip in The Crown’s season three

 Updated 9 hours ago
Fawad, Deepika to share stage in Dubai tomorrow

Fawad, Deepika to share stage in Dubai tomorrow

 Updated 9 hours ago
Blog: Mahira has a magic cigarette; it burns honour

Blog: Mahira has a magic cigarette; it burns honour

 Updated 12 hours ago
Indian director travelling to Pakistan for screening of his film 'Baahubali'

Indian director travelling to Pakistan for screening of his film 'Baahubali'

 Updated yesterday
Stanley Kubrick memorabilia goes under hammer in Italy

Stanley Kubrick memorabilia goes under hammer in Italy

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM