Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
Malika Khan

Indian actor Vinay Pathak says he’s glad to be visiting Pakistan

By
Malika Khan

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

Indian actor Vinay Pathak. Photo: File

Indian actor Vinay Pathak on Friday said he’s glad to be visiting Pakistan.

The actor who is visiting Pakistan for the first-time ever told Geo News, “I am so glad I decided to visit Pakistan and want to continue to do so in the future.”

Speaking about platforms for Pakistani and Indian talent to come together, the actor said, “There should be a platform which hosts a lot of festivals together such as music and literature festivals along with film.”

“I think such an exchange is essential for both countries,” added the actor who has worked in several films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry, Island City and Johnny Gaddaar.

Responding to a question regarding any future collaborations with the Pakistani film industry, the actor said, “I spoke to two or three people yesterday and told them I’m more than ready for a venture. I’ll be present whenever they’re willing to call me.”

Pathak is among a few Indian actors and directors who are visiting the country to attend the first Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) being held in Karachi.

Nandita Das says she's in Pakistan to break barriers with India

Indian actor and director is visiting Pakistan after nine years

The PIFF is an initiative of the Karachi Film Society and is screening features, short films and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world.

Indian actor and director Nandita Das is also visiting Pakistan after nine years to attend the festival.

Earlier, Indian film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli said he is travelling to Karachi to attend the PIFF for the screening of his film Baahubali.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Nolan bats for celluloid filmmaking on India trip

Nolan bats for celluloid filmmaking on India trip

 Updated 10 hours ago
Shafqat Amanat Ali serenades crowds in UK after nearly five years

Shafqat Amanat Ali serenades crowds in UK after nearly five years

Updated 18 hours ago
Filmfare honours Fawad Khan with Best Cinematic Icon award

Filmfare honours Fawad Khan with Best Cinematic Icon award

 Updated 21 hours ago
Schwarzenegger wakes from heart surgery declaring: ‘I’m back!’

Schwarzenegger wakes from heart surgery declaring: ‘I’m back!’

 Updated 22 hours ago
Sohai Ali Abro tells all about upcoming film Motorcycle Girl

Sohai Ali Abro tells all about upcoming film Motorcycle Girl

 Updated 2 days ago
Married actresses, mothers considered dead commodity: Rani Mukherjee

Married actresses, mothers considered dead commodity: Rani Mukherjee

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Mahira, Sheheryar to share screen for third time in Asim Raza's next film

Mahira, Sheheryar to share screen for third time in Asim Raza's next film

 Updated 2 days ago
Atif Aslam to sing track penned by Salman Khan

Atif Aslam to sing track penned by Salman Khan

 Updated 2 days ago
Nandita Das says she's in Pakistan to break barriers with India

Nandita Das says she's in Pakistan to break barriers with India

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM