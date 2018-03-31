Indian actor Vinay Pathak says he’s glad to be visiting Pakistan

Indian actor Vinay Pathak. Photo: File

Indian actor Vinay Pathak on Friday said he’s glad to be visiting Pakistan.

The actor who is visiting Pakistan for the first-time ever told Geo News, “I am so glad I decided to visit Pakistan and want to continue to do so in the future.”

Speaking about platforms for Pakistani and Indian talent to come together, the actor said, “There should be a platform which hosts a lot of festivals together such as music and literature festivals along with film.”

“I think such an exchange is essential for both countries,” added the actor who has worked in several films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry, Island City and Johnny Gaddaar.

Responding to a question regarding any future collaborations with the Pakistani film industry, the actor said, “I spoke to two or three people yesterday and told them I’m more than ready for a venture. I’ll be present whenever they’re willing to call me.”

Pathak is among a few Indian actors and directors who are visiting the country to attend the first Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) being held in Karachi.

The PIFF is an initiative of the Karachi Film Society and is screening features, short films and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world.

Indian actor and director Nandita Das is also visiting Pakistan after nine years to attend the festival.

Earlier, Indian film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli said he is travelling to Karachi to attend the PIFF for the screening of his film Baahubali.