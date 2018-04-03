Google honours Nazia Hassan with Doodle on 53rd birthday

KARACHI: Nazia Hassan, Pakistan’s ‘pop queen’ sweetheart, would have been 53 today but, as they say the good die young, she passed away on this day 18 years ago after battling cancer.

Even the local Google Doodle has been revamped to commemorate her, writing that "when young Pakistani girls in the 1980s closed their eyes and clutched a pretend mic in their hands, swaying and singing, a major inspiration was Nazia Hassan".



Born on April 3, 1965, Hassan came into the spotlight through Pakistan Television's (PTV) programme Sung Sung and rose to popularity to become one of Pakistan's most famous celebrities in the 70s and 80s.



“Aap Jaisa Koi” — an award-winning single that the Pakistani musical sweetheart sang for Indian movie Qurbaani — made Hassan a beloved pop icon at home as well as in of South Asia.

But back then, it was merely the beginning for her.



Along with her brother Zohaib, Nazia Hassan went on to sell over 60 million records worldwide. She bagged a Filmfare Award, becoming the first Pakistani to win the prestigious accolade.

The siblings' duo released Disco Deewane in 1981.



Nobody could have guessed that a girl who had started her music career at the age of 10 would go on to become one of the most conspicuous female singers of the Indian subcontinent. But she did, shattering predictions as well as glass ceilings.



"She was the first Pakistani singer to reach the British charts with her English version of 'Disco Deewane', called 'Dreamer Deewane'," notes the Google Doodle information page.



Pakistan’s contemporary music scene owes a huge debt to the legendary singer, who redefined the country's pop music. The 80s kids remember her songs — such as "Dum Dum Dede" and "Akhein Milane Wale" quite well.



Unfortunately, the game-changing star died on August 13, 2000, at the young age of 35, in London following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.



Hassan was not only blessed with an angelic voice to serenade audiences but with an empathetic heart as well. Her philanthropic work also won her win several accolades.



In 1991, she joined the United Nations — making use of her law degree — and also worked for United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

