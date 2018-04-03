Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Google honours Nazia Hassan with Doodle on 53rd birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

KARACHI: Nazia Hassan, Pakistan’s ‘pop queen’ sweetheart, would have been 53 today but, as they say the good die young, she passed away on this day 18 years ago after battling cancer.

Even the local Google Doodle has been revamped to commemorate her, writing that "when young Pakistani girls in the 1980s closed their eyes and clutched a pretend mic in their hands, swaying and singing, a major inspiration was Nazia Hassan".

Born on April 3, 1965, Hassan came into the spotlight through Pakistan Television's (PTV) programme Sung Sung and rose to popularity to become one of Pakistan's most famous celebrities in the 70s and 80s.

“Aap Jaisa Koi” — an award-winning single that the Pakistani musical sweetheart sang for Indian movie Qurbaani — made Hassan a beloved pop icon at home as well as in of South Asia.

But back then, it was merely the beginning for her.

Along with her brother Zohaib, Nazia Hassan went on to sell over 60 million records worldwide. She bagged a Filmfare Award, becoming the first Pakistani to win the prestigious accolade.

The siblings' duo released Disco Deewane in 1981.

Nobody could have guessed that a girl who had started her music career at the age of 10 would go on to become one of the most conspicuous female singers of the Indian subcontinent. But she did, shattering predictions as well as glass ceilings.

"She was the first Pakistani singer to reach the British charts with her English version of 'Disco Deewane', called 'Dreamer Deewane'," notes the Google Doodle information page.

Pakistan’s contemporary music scene owes a huge debt to the legendary singer, who redefined the country's pop music. The 80s kids remember her songs — such as "Dum Dum Dede" and "Akhein Milane Wale" quite well.

Unfortunately, the game-changing star died on August 13, 2000, at the young age of 35, in London following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

Hassan was not only blessed with an angelic voice to serenade audiences but with an empathetic heart as well. Her philanthropic work also won her win several accolades.

In 1991, she joined the United Nations — making use of her law degree — and also worked for United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Baaghi 2 slammed as 'new low for Bollywood' for portraying Kashmir human shield incident

Baaghi 2 slammed as 'new low for Bollywood' for portraying Kashmir human shield incident

 Updated 4 hours ago
Five of Nazia Hassan's best songs

Five of Nazia Hassan's best songs

Updated 5 hours ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan part ways after nine years together

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan part ways after nine years together

 Updated 9 hours ago
Salman Khan to recreate hit song 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana'

Salman Khan to recreate hit song 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana'

 Updated yesterday
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about secret battle with depression

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about secret battle with depression

 Updated yesterday
Box office: 'Ready Player One' powers to $53 million over holiday weekend

Box office: 'Ready Player One' powers to $53 million over holiday weekend

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
I long for the day when Indians can see my movies freely: Mehwish Hayat

I long for the day when Indians can see my movies freely: Mehwish Hayat

 Updated 2 days ago
'Fun' floral selection for Britain's royal wedding

'Fun' floral selection for Britain's royal wedding

 Updated 2 days ago
Cameron Diaz confirms she has retired from acting

Cameron Diaz confirms she has retired from acting

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM