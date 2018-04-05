Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
Web Desk

How celebrities reacted to Salman Khan’s jail term over antelope poaching

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was arrested Thursday after he was given a five-year jail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case

The news of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s five-year jail sentence in a blackbuck poaching case has sent shockwaves across the celebrity world and sharply divided the public opinion.

Salman Khan was arrested on Thursday after he was given a five-year jail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case. A Jodhpur court found the 52-year-old actor, one of India's most recognisable and bankable celebrities, guilty of hunting two blackbucks while working on the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998.

While some are applauding the justice system, others are vehemently defending the actor. Social media users have been sharing their two cents on the matter using the hashtag #SalmanKhan, which quickly became the top trend on Twitter on both sides of the border.

‘Heart goes out to Salman Khan’: Arjun Rampal

‘He should be given relief’: Jaya Bachchan

'Extremely shocked': Director Subhash Ghai

'Saddened': Arjun Bijlani

Sympathies poured in from Pakistan as well.

'A great human being': Mawra Hocane

 'Punishment is too harsh': Shoaib Akhtar 


