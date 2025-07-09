Jaime King gets engaged to boyfriend Austin Sosa

Jaime King finds love again after parting ways with Kyle Newman

Jaime King has finally found love again after parting ways with her ex-husband, Kyle Newman.

On Wednesday, an insider confirmed to People magazine that the 46-year-old actress is engaged to investment banker Austin Sosa.

“She is very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year,” the source told the outlet.

On July 7, Jaime was spotted leaving a salon in West Hollywood, Calif., with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The White Chicks actress wore a white knit sweater, denim pants, and a pair of oversized brown sunglasses.

As per the publication, Jaime's new fiancé is an investment banker who graduated from Brigham Young University.

For those unversed, the Sin City actress was previously married to Kyle Newman, with whom she shares two sons.

Jaime filed for divorce from Kyle in May 2020 after 13 years of marriage.