Kelly Clarkson dealing with ‘insanely complicated' turmoil

Kelly Clarkson is going through hidden battles that are hampering her mental health and career.

The singer, who cancelled her Las Vegas residency on July 4, is going through a dark phase in her life.

An insider tells Page Six: “She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before.

“She cannot risk damaging her cords further – she’s on thin ice.”

A second insider adds: “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated…Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to …it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.”