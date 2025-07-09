Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin

Kesha admits she as turned to a Korean skin care technique for anti-ageing.

The singer, who appeared on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast, Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky this week, revealed that she has applied the salmon DNA on her skin.

“I haven't done that yet,” Lewinsky said, before adding, “Like salmon DNA in your face. I haven't done that.”

Kesha said, “I put the salmon DNA in my face.”

“Oh, you did?” Lewinsky replied. “Did you like it? Well, your skin is gorgeous."

“Thank you. I can thank the salmon sperm,” Kesha said through a bout of laughter. “It's like a Korean trick.”

This comes days after fellow singer, Miley Cyrus, admitted that she has done the same procedure. Speaking on Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

"I tried that salmon sperm," she shared. "Have you heard about that? I tried it."

"Tastes strange, but my skin looks good," Cyrus added before clarifying, "I didn't mean to drink it. It's just like a whole mask."

The Disney Channel alum then joked, "I never met the salmon. It came pre-packaged. I don't even know if it is what it says it is. I don't know, but I do feel like my skin's looking good."