Will Smith marks son Jaden's birthday with touching tribute

July 09, 2025
Will Smith has given a special shout-out to his son, Jaden Smith, on his 27th birthday.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor shared throwback photos and videos of his middle child, wishing him a Happy Birthday.
In the first shared image, the Bad Boys star laughs as he carries a young Jaden in his arms.
The nostalgic snap was followed by a clip of a young Jaden doing a backflip. It was edited to include a scene from the film The Karate Kid, featuring Jaden in which he performs a split.
The father of three also posted a photo from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025, where Jaden made a special appearance on stage.
"Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!" Will captioned the post.
In addition to Jaden, the Men in Black actor also shares a daughter, Willow Smith, with his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Will is also a proud father to son, Willard Carroll, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.