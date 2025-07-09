 
Geo News

Will Smith marks son Jaden's birthday with touching tribute

Will Smith shares son Jaden Smith with his estranged wife Jada Pinkett

By
Web Desk
|

July 09, 2025

Will Smith celebrates son Jadens 27th birthday
Will Smith celebrates son Jaden's 27th birthday

Will Smith has given a special shout-out to his son, Jaden Smith, on his 27th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor shared throwback photos and videos of his middle child, wishing him a Happy Birthday.

In the first shared image, the Bad Boys star laughs as he carries a young Jaden in his arms.

The nostalgic snap was followed by a clip of a young Jaden doing a backflip. It was edited to include a scene from the film The Karate Kid, featuring Jaden in which he performs a split.

The father of three also posted a photo from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025, where Jaden made a special appearance on stage.

"Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!" Will captioned the post.

In addition to Jaden, the Men in Black actor also shares a daughter, Willow Smith, with his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will is also a proud father to son, Willard Carroll, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Lewis Capaldi talks about returning to music with ‘anxiety' despite therapy
Lewis Capaldi talks about returning to music with ‘anxiety' despite therapy
Kelly Ripa jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' karma video
Kelly Ripa jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' karma
Ryan Seacrest trying to make it work with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split
Ryan Seacrest trying to make it work with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split
Yungblud returns ‘the favor' to Ozzy Osbourne with ‘unbelievable' gesture
Yungblud returns ‘the favor' to Ozzy Osbourne with ‘unbelievable' gesture
Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's candid confession about him
Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's candid confession about him
Ben Barnes shares honest thoughts on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake
Ben Barnes shares honest thoughts on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake
Chappell Roan secretly filming new music video?
Chappell Roan secretly filming new music video?
Freddie Prinze Jr. admits he had to practice patience to deal with teenage kids
Freddie Prinze Jr. admits he had to practice patience to deal with teenage kids