Will Smith marks son Jaden's birthday with touching tribute

Will Smith celebrates son Jaden's 27th birthday

Will Smith has given a special shout-out to his son, Jaden Smith, on his 27th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor shared throwback photos and videos of his middle child, wishing him a Happy Birthday.

In the first shared image, the Bad Boys star laughs as he carries a young Jaden in his arms.

The nostalgic snap was followed by a clip of a young Jaden doing a backflip. It was edited to include a scene from the film The Karate Kid, featuring Jaden in which he performs a split.

The father of three also posted a photo from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025, where Jaden made a special appearance on stage.

"Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!" Will captioned the post.

In addition to Jaden, the Men in Black actor also shares a daughter, Willow Smith, with his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will is also a proud father to son, Willard Carroll, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.