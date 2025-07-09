 
Geo News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction

The rapper was foud guilty on prostitution charges but acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges

By
Web Desk
|

July 09, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs receives sentencing date after sex trafficking trial verdict
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives sentencing date after sex trafficking trial verdict

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date has been set by Judge Arun Subramanian.

On Tuesday, July 8, the federal judge, who oversaw Combs' trial in Manhattan, approved October 3 as the sentencing date for the music mogul after his defense and the prosecution reached an agreement.

Diddy's defense will be required to file their sentencing recommendation by September 19, while prosecutors are expected to respond a week later.

The 55-year-old rapper is expected to face a sentence of 51 months to 63 months behind bars, as per U.S. lawyers, while his defense team believes the same rules suggest a two-year sentence.

This came after the Grammy-winning rapper was declared not guilty of racketeering and multiple other charges, but convicted on prostitution charges.

Moreover, Diddy, who has been in jail since September 2024, will remain detained till October 3, on the charges of flying people and transporting them to engage in sexual activity, after being denied bail again by Judge Arun Subramanian.

