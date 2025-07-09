 
Geo News

Sarah Jessica Parker shares shocking reason for keeping politics off from social media

Sarah Jessica Parker got candid about why she avoids sharing her political opinion online

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 09, 2025

Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare comments about sharing her political opinion online
Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare comments about sharing her political opinion online

Sarah Jessica Parker has just opened up about why she never posts about politics on her social media account.

While appearing an interview on Best People podcast, she candidly discussed that there more forum to share social opinions.

“I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation,” the Just Like That..... actress said.

Revealing why she avoids sharing her political opinion on digital platforms, she continued, “I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes.”

“I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign,” Parker noted before adding, “It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood. You have no control over it. I’m not going to talk about stuff that I don’t feel educated on.”

“I’m not going to jump in on really complex areas that I feel are deserving of far more thought, consideration, nuance — which I know no one’s interested in. And I just feel like I want to be helpful. I don’t want to hurt something that matters to me,” the 60-year-old actress explained.

Before concluding, she still turned towards the silver lining and admitted there are "so many ways to work toward a more civil society” and that “FDR was elected without social media.”

Lewis Capaldi talks about returning to music with ‘anxiety' despite therapy
Lewis Capaldi talks about returning to music with ‘anxiety' despite therapy
Kelly Ripa jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' karma video
Kelly Ripa jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' karma
Ryan Seacrest trying to make it work with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split
Ryan Seacrest trying to make it work with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split
Yungblud returns ‘the favor' to Ozzy Osbourne with ‘unbelievable' gesture
Yungblud returns ‘the favor' to Ozzy Osbourne with ‘unbelievable' gesture
Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's candid confession about him
Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's candid confession about him
Ben Barnes shares honest thoughts on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake
Ben Barnes shares honest thoughts on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake
Chappell Roan secretly filming new music video?
Chappell Roan secretly filming new music video?
Freddie Prinze Jr. admits he had to practice patience to deal with teenage kids
Freddie Prinze Jr. admits he had to practice patience to deal with teenage kids