Naomi Watts pays sweet tribute to husband Billy Crudup on his 57th birthday

Naomi Watts celebrates husband Billy Crudup's 57th birthday

Naomi Watts is celebrating her husband Billy Crudup’s 57th birthday!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Infinite Storm actress paid tribute to Billy by posting sweet selfies of herself with him.

In one of the shared snaps, Naomi can be seen planting a kiss on Billy’s cheek as he smiles on a beach.

In the next selfie, the couple smiles at the camera, wearing hats under the bright sun.

“Happy birthday Husband love you so so much,” Naomi penned in the caption.

For those unversed, Naomi and Billy began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of their Netflix series Gypsy. The pair exchanged vows on June 9, 2023, in a New York City courthouse.

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi is a mother to two children, Kai and Sasha, whom she shares with ex Liev Schreiber.

Meanwhile, Billy shares son William Parker with ex Mary-Louise Parker.