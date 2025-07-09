 
Geo News

Naomi Watts pays sweet tribute to husband Billy Crudup on his 57th birthday

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup exchanged vows on June 9, 2023, in a New York City courthouse

By
Web Desk
|

July 09, 2025

Naomi Watts celebrates husband Billy Crudups 57th birthday
Naomi Watts celebrates husband Billy Crudup's 57th birthday

Naomi Watts is celebrating her husband Billy Crudup’s 57th birthday!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Infinite Storm actress paid tribute to Billy by posting sweet selfies of herself with him.

In one of the shared snaps, Naomi can be seen planting a kiss on Billy’s cheek as he smiles on a beach.

In the next selfie, the couple smiles at the camera, wearing hats under the bright sun.

“Happy birthday Husband love you so so much,” Naomi penned in the caption.

For those unversed, Naomi and Billy began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of their Netflix series Gypsy. The pair exchanged vows on June 9, 2023, in a New York City courthouse.

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi is a mother to two children, Kai and Sasha, whom she shares with ex Liev Schreiber.

Meanwhile, Billy shares son William Parker with ex Mary-Louise Parker. 

Lewis Capaldi talks about returning to music with ‘anxiety' despite therapy
Lewis Capaldi talks about returning to music with ‘anxiety' despite therapy
Kelly Ripa jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' karma video
Kelly Ripa jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' karma
Ryan Seacrest trying to make it work with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split
Ryan Seacrest trying to make it work with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split
Yungblud returns ‘the favor' to Ozzy Osbourne with ‘unbelievable' gesture
Yungblud returns ‘the favor' to Ozzy Osbourne with ‘unbelievable' gesture
Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's candid confession about him
Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's candid confession about him
Ben Barnes shares honest thoughts on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake
Ben Barnes shares honest thoughts on 'The Chronicles of Narnia' remake
Chappell Roan secretly filming new music video?
Chappell Roan secretly filming new music video?
Freddie Prinze Jr. admits he had to practice patience to deal with teenage kids
Freddie Prinze Jr. admits he had to practice patience to deal with teenage kids