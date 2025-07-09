Kesha calls off Dallas show due to safety concerns

Kesha cancels Dallas concert amid Texas floods

Kesha has cancelled her upcoming show in Dallas due to the deadly flash flooding event in Texas.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Die Young hitmaker announced the cancellation of her scheduled concert at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion.

“I wanted to say thank you for coming out to support an independent artist. I have been so excited for tonight and to celebrate my freedom and go tits out with all of you, but due to the weather and what yall here in Texas have been facing, I have to put your safety first,” Kesha began the lengthy note.

The 38-year-old singer further wrote, “My heart is with you Texas. I’m so sorry that I can’t play this show tonight because of the weather and for all of your safety.”

“I’m going to stay here in your beautiful city and come back here tomorrow and would love to play for all of you tomorrow night,” continued Kesha.

Concluding the note, the Praying songstress added, “All of your tickets will be honored and I’m so sorry. Get home safe, let’s party tomorrow.”

This cancellation comes after NBC news reported that more than 107 people have died as a result of catastrophic flash flooding in Dallas.