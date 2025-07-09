 
Lee Jung-jae marks the end of 'Squid Game' with the final words: 'Humans are...'

Lee Jung-jae’s character player 456 concluded 'Squid Game' 3 with an incomplete sentence

July 09, 2025

Lee Jung-jae, who plays the role of Seong Gi-hun (456) concluded his character’s journey with an incomplete sentence, “Humans are……….”

 During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he candidly discussed what viewers will take away from season 3 and also completed the unfinished dialogue.  

The South Korean actor began by saying that his character is "driven truly to rock bottom and the most intense darkness," and "still struggles to find hope and to live a meaningful life."

Sharing a message for fans, he continued, "What I hope people take away is that we all get hurt and betrayed by others, which can lead to hatred, but we still have to carry on and live together in society."

“We have to try to understand each other, to keep our dignity and work towards harmony, If we can do that — work together with others, no matter what we’ve been through — we may see a future with less division and conflict. That’s where hope lies," the 52-year-old actor added. 

Referring to player 456's death, who sacrifices himself to protect the daughter of Jun-hee (player 222), in the last episode of season 3, he told the outlet that his "character's heart was truly genuine in only wanting to protect and save that baby."

Before concluding, Lee Jung-jae completed his character’s last words, "Humans are worthy of respect."

Squid Game season 3 was released on June 27, 2025. 

