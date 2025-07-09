Lena Dunham breaks silence on 'merciless' body shaming

Lena Dunham shuts down body shamers over criticism of her figure

Lena Dunham broke her silence on 'merciless' body shaming in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress addressed the criticism of her figure, revealing her private health struggle past years.

"I have been in Hollywood at every size. I have been a sample size," she told Variety.

"I have had my body change because of life, illness, aging, and menopause. And it is merciless wherever you are," Dunham admitted.

While talking about her upcoming Netflix show, Too Much, the actress-turned-model expressed her worry that people might scrutinize the cast too harshly once the show comes out.

"If anybody has anything to say about any of my actors — I keep my mouth shut on most things these days but try a b****. I’m not playing around here. It’s the only time that I’m going to be taking my hoops out, ready to fight," she noted.

Speaking about whether her HBO show, Girls, made different body types more acceptable, she said, "I wish I could say yes, but I really don’t. I think we had this moment: Body positivity was here, and then it was gone."