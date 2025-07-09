 
Geo News

Lena Dunham breaks silence on 'merciless' body shaming

The model-turned-actress revealed she used to be a size two

By
Web Desk
|

July 09, 2025

Lena Dunham shuts down body shamers over criticism of her figure
Lena Dunham shuts down body shamers over criticism of her figure

Lena Dunham broke her silence on 'merciless' body shaming in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress addressed the criticism of her figure, revealing her private health struggle past years.

"I have been in Hollywood at every size. I have been a sample size," she told Variety.

"I have had my body change because of life, illness, aging, and menopause. And it is merciless wherever you are," Dunham admitted.

While talking about her upcoming Netflix show, Too Much, the actress-turned-model expressed her worry that people might scrutinize the cast too harshly once the show comes out.

"If anybody has anything to say about any of my actors — I keep my mouth shut on most things these days but try a b****. I’m not playing around here. It’s the only time that I’m going to be taking my hoops out, ready to fight," she noted.

Speaking about whether her HBO show, Girls, made different body types more acceptable, she said, "I wish I could say yes, but I really don’t. I think we had this moment: Body positivity was here, and then it was gone."

Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?
Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?