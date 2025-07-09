 
Geo News

Kevin Jonas makes shocking confession about money loss

Kevin Jonas recalled the money mistake he didn’t see coming

By
Web Desk
|

July 09, 2025

Kevin Jonas opens up about financial troubles during Jonas Brothers break
Kevin Jonas opens up about financial troubles during 'Jonas Brothers' break

Kevin Jonas candidly revealed how he lost all his money during the Jonas Brothers' break.

In a recent chat with brothers Nick and Joe on The School of Greatness podcast, the 37-year-old musician opened up about his financial struggles on Monday, June 7.

Kevin confessed that he took some bad business choices during the hiatus period of their band, and it led him to lose a big chunk of his money.

“Most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left,” he revealed.

Keeping most of the details to himself, Kevin shared that a lot of the loss came from investing in “a bunch of property," noting that it “wasn’t the right partnership” for him, which caused him major financial trouble.

It is pertinent to mention that during the group's off Kevin invested in different ventures, including launching a food app called Yood, co-founded JonasWerner, a real estate company focused on building luxury homes in Manhattan and other more.

Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?
Brad Pitt's new romance with Ines de Ramon a PR stunt?