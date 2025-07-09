Kevin Jonas makes shocking confession about money loss

Kevin Jonas opens up about financial troubles during 'Jonas Brothers' break

Kevin Jonas candidly revealed how he lost all his money during the Jonas Brothers' break.

In a recent chat with brothers Nick and Joe on The School of Greatness podcast, the 37-year-old musician opened up about his financial struggles on Monday, June 7.

Kevin confessed that he took some bad business choices during the hiatus period of their band, and it led him to lose a big chunk of his money.

“Most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left,” he revealed.

Keeping most of the details to himself, Kevin shared that a lot of the loss came from investing in “a bunch of property," noting that it “wasn’t the right partnership” for him, which caused him major financial trouble.

It is pertinent to mention that during the group's off Kevin invested in different ventures, including launching a food app called Yood, co-founded JonasWerner, a real estate company focused on building luxury homes in Manhattan and other more.