Saturday Apr 07 2018
Hearing impaired models to walk the ramp for Amir Adnan at FPW

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Designer Amir Adnan will "create awareness about the deaf community" as he showcases his collection at Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) Spring/Summer 2018 in Karachi.

The designer will have two segments as he showcases his collection on the first day of FPW which is being held on April 10 and 11.

In Adnan’s first segment, six models who are part of the JS Academy for the Deaf will walk the runway wearing clothes from the designer’s When in Karachi series.

The segment will be headed by Adnan’s head designer, who is also hearing-impaired and a graduate of the JS Academy for the Deaf.

“The purpose of the show is to create awareness of the hearing impaired community,” Adnan’s daughter Parishae told Geo.tv.

Stating that the aim of the segment is not to show to people that “deaf model can model too”, Parishae said, “The senior most designer of the brand is hearing impaired and his work is outstanding and that’s what we want to show.”

“The purpose of this show is to create awareness about the deaf community and symbolise that it does not matter if it is fashion or modelling or any other field, having a hearing impairment does not mean that you should not chase your dreams,” The House of Amir Adnan said in a statement.

The models while walking down the runway will use universal sign language to say “Deaf can do anything”.

Apart from the first segment, Amir’s second segment will be showcasing a environmentally conscious collection featuring ‘upcycled’ vintage Sherwanis. 

Fifteen designers will showcase their collections at this year's event. 

These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

FPW will take place in Karachi on April 10 and 11

Day one will kick off with Maheen Khan’s Gulabo followed by Huma Adnan’s FnkAsia. It will also feature Amir Adnan, Gogi by Hassan Riaz, The Pink Tree Company and Yasmeen Jiwa, who recently debuted at the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018. Designers Cheena Chhapra and Farah Talib Aziz will be making their fashion week debuts on day one of FPW S/S ‘18.

Day two will begin with FPW chairperson Deepak Perwani and end with Ayesha Farook. The second and final day will also see Saira Shakira and Rozina Munib returning to the runway. Boheme by Kanwal will be making its debut on the second day which will also feature FPW regular Naumeen Arfeen and Natasha Kamal.

