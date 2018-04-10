Transgender activist Kami Sid's short film to premiere at US film festival

Both images via Kami Sid's Instagram account (@kamisid_official). RIGHT: Photography by Manolo Ty

The famed Kami Sid, who many remember as the first transgender model to walk the ramp, is all set to make the country proud once again, as her short film Rani is scheduled to premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival in the United States.



Always speaking up for the rights of her community, Kami told fans and friends on social media that she was "super excited" and urged those who are "in LA or Orange County, [to] come out and watch some awesome films!".

"Super excited to finally announce that Rani will premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on April 30. If you're in LA or Orange County, do come out and watch some awesome films," she said on her Instagram page.



The transgender activist's movie will be screened on April 30 as part of "A Short Moment of Decision" programme during the Newport Beach Film Festival, which will run from April 26 to May 3, 2018, in Orange County, California.

Telling the story of a transgender woman, who finds and brings up an abandoned infant, in a fantastic manner, Rani tackles social issues pertaining to the transgender community in our society and how they are ostracised.

The festival, which is held annually in California, screens multi-genre, independent and studio films from around the world.