Netflix to broadcast series on IPL's Mumbai Indians

Photo: Mumbai Indians

Streaming service Netflix is partnering with Condé Nast Entertainment to create a series about cricket in India.



The eight-part series will follow the Mumbai Indians franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and show never-before-seen aspects of the three time champions.

The series will show players on and off the field, on the road and at home to go deep into the cricketing values and traditions that make the Mumbai Indians the most followed team globally, all leading up to the IPL18 final, Hollywood Reporter reported.

Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Rohit Sharma have won three titles (2013, 2015 & 2017) and two Champions League titles (2011 & 2014).

The show will be available to over 117 million viewers in 190 countries across the globe.

Sources reveal that the streaming company considers India’s 1.3 billion residents and 300 million smartphone users as their next opportunity for global expansion. This will be the second local series that Netflix has commissioned in India after 2016’s Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.