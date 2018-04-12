Sania Mirza slams man for saying she's no longer Indian

Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza. Photo: AFP

Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza has slammed a Twitter user for saying she is no “longer an Indian” because she married a Pakistani man.

Sania, who is married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, took to Twitter to stand up for an eight-year-old girl raped and murdered in Harinagar district of Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Is this really the kind of country we want to be known as to the world today? If we can't stand up now for this 8-year-old girl regardless of our gender, caste, colour or religion then we don't stand for anything in this world not even humanity. Make me sick to the stomach,” she tweeted.

In response to her tweet, Twitter user and India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media coordinator Kichu Kannan Namo said, “With all respect madam which country are you talking about. Last time I checked you had married into Pakistan. You no longer are an Indian.”



Slamming the Twitter user, Sania said, "First of all nobody married 'into' anywhere. You marry a person. Secondly, now a low life like you will tell me which country I belong to. I play for India, I am an Indian and I always will be. And maybe if you look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity.”

Several Indian celebrities have taken to Twitter to condemn the brutal incident:

Communal tensions have escalated in occupied Kashmir following Asifa Bano’s rape and murder.



Over the course of the investigation, the police found that the suspects engaged in the heinous act to drive out the Muslim community of Bakarwals from the tehsil.

The police have arrested eight men in the case and several have confessed to the crime. The custodian of the Devistan temple, Sanji Ram, has been labelled as ‘the mastermind’ behind the plot. The accused also includes police officers who confessed to having accepted thousands of dollars to cover up the crime, reported Times of India.