 
Geo News

Kevin Jonas 'very deep' in popular doll craze due to daughter's obsession

Kevin Jonas's daughter is very much into popular dolls and the singer weighs in on her purchases

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 02, 2025

Kevin Jonas reveals daughters obsession with popular toys
Kevin Jonas reveals daughter's obsession with popular toys

Kevin Jonas is a girl dad and often weighs in on what toys should be bought.

Kevin, 37, appeared on the Mythical Kitchen podcast recently and revealed that he’s “very deep” into the Labubu toy craze as one of his daughters is into them.

The singer revealed that he hasn’t spent his own money on the dolls, but one of his daughters is spending her own pocket money on them.

"I have not spent a single dollar on Labubus – my daughter has," Kevin shared.

"So she saved up all her money. She buys these things on StockX with her debit card," he revealed.

"And she’s like, negotiating on there, like putting in bids. She’s like, ‘Dad, it’s not really worth $75 but with shipping it comes up to $85. What do you think I should do?’ I said don’t buy it," he continued.

As you’d expect, she still ends up buying the doll and "it shows up" after agreeing to not buy.

Kevin also revealed that his daughters Marshmallow Fluff and loved it so much that he had to lie to them that it isn’t sold anymore.

Regarding lying to his kids, he admitted jokingly that he "lies all the time."

Kevin Jonas shares Alena, 11, and Valentina, 9, with his wife Danielle. 

Katy Perry's ex set to 'step in' after her split from Orlando Bloom: Source
Katy Perry's ex set to 'step in' after her split from Orlando Bloom: Source
Liam and Noel Gallagher keeping it together with ‘positive energy'
Liam and Noel Gallagher keeping it together with ‘positive energy'
Tom Holland breaks silence over James Bond role rumour video
Tom Holland breaks silence over James Bond role rumour
David Beckham's alleged mistress says she was 'accused of being a liar'
David Beckham's alleged mistress says she was 'accused of being a liar'
Mark Ruffalo's Hulk role confirmed for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Mark Ruffalo's Hulk role confirmed for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Ioan Gruffudd reflects on 'Fantastic Four' studio unfulfilled promise
Ioan Gruffudd reflects on 'Fantastic Four' studio unfulfilled promise
Kelly Osbourne makes first move after dad Ozzy's funeral video
Kelly Osbourne makes first move after dad Ozzy's funeral
James Van Der Beek gushes over wife Kimberly amid cancer battle
James Van Der Beek gushes over wife Kimberly amid cancer battle