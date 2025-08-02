Kevin Jonas 'very deep' in popular doll craze due to daughter's obsession

Kevin Jonas reveals daughter's obsession with popular toys

Kevin Jonas is a girl dad and often weighs in on what toys should be bought.

Kevin, 37, appeared on the Mythical Kitchen podcast recently and revealed that he’s “very deep” into the Labubu toy craze as one of his daughters is into them.

The singer revealed that he hasn’t spent his own money on the dolls, but one of his daughters is spending her own pocket money on them.

"I have not spent a single dollar on Labubus – my daughter has," Kevin shared.

"So she saved up all her money. She buys these things on StockX with her debit card," he revealed.

"And she’s like, negotiating on there, like putting in bids. She’s like, ‘Dad, it’s not really worth $75 but with shipping it comes up to $85. What do you think I should do?’ I said don’t buy it," he continued.

As you’d expect, she still ends up buying the doll and "it shows up" after agreeing to not buy.

Kevin also revealed that his daughters Marshmallow Fluff and loved it so much that he had to lie to them that it isn’t sold anymore.

Regarding lying to his kids, he admitted jokingly that he "lies all the time."

Kevin Jonas shares Alena, 11, and Valentina, 9, with his wife Danielle.