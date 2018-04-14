Can't connect right now! retry
‘Terminator’ reboot casts Gabriel Luna as lead

Gabriel Luna. Photo: Slashfilm.com

The Terminator franchise has found its new terminator. Ghost Rider star, Gabriel Luna will star as the titular character in the reboot of the popular film franchise, Deadline reports.

Luna is best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on the ABC superhero series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He also starred in the series “Matador” and movies “Freeheld” and “Transpecos.”

In addition to Luna, actors Natalia Reyes and Diego Bonita are also joining the cast. “Blade Runner 2049” star Mackenzie Davis was announced as a cast member at the beginning of March.

The new film will be set in Mexico City, reportedly follows a street-smart character named Dani Ramos who finds herself being stalked by a new Terminator.

“This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream,” Cameron said. 

“Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multiverse. This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

The untitled “Terminator” sequel is the first to be overseen by James Cameron since he directed, wrote and produced “The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Paramount has set a release date of  November 22, 2019 for the film.

