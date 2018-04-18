Fawad Khan throws surprise birthday party for wife

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan threw a surprise birthday party for his wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan, in Lahore.

The event was a star-studded affair with several actors, designers, musicians and directors in attendance.

Mahira Khan, Urwa Hocane, models Amna Babar and Nooray Bhatti, designers Faraz Manan, Kamiar Rokni and Umar Sayeed were among many others who attended Sadaf’s birthday.


Fawad married Sadaf in 2005 and they have two children together -- Aayaan and Elayna. 

In 2007, the couple opened up for the first time ever about their personal life and their children. In the interview with Masala Magazine, Sadaf admitted to her dislike of the term "star wife".

“I don’t believe in the term ‘star wife’. I am an educated person who has a mind of her own. Sometimes I do feel it’s overwhelming being associated to Fawad because people generally tend to discredit your potential saying, ‘Oh you can do anything because of him.’ You can do a one-time venture that way but unless you have the talent backing it, you can’t make a success of it,” she had said.    

