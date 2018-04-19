Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 19 2018
Twitter reacts to Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment claims against Ali Zafar

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

The Twitterverse went into a meltdown on Thursday after singer and actress Meesha Shafi accused pop star, actor and composer Ali Zafar of sexual harassment – an allegation he denied categorically a few hours later.

Meesha, making first-of-their-kind allegations in the entertainment industry, claimed that she was sexually harassed more than once by Zafar. The Coke Studio singer, refuting the allegations, said he intended to take the matter to the courts of law.

Shaking the Pakistani entertainment industry to the core, the allegations quickly became a widely discussed topic on social media, as celebrities and the public at large chose their sides and shared their thoughts on the country’s equivalent of the breakthrough #MeToo movement.

'More power to you!'

'A woman breaks her silence about abuse..'

'Proud of this gutsy woman..'

'Believe & support women brave enough to speak up..'

'Let #MeToo roll-in in Pakistan'

'Who wants to be in the limelight..'

 'Meesha Shafi has taken on a giant..'


