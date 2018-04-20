Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 20 2018
Top DJ Avicii, 28, found dead in Oman

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Reuters image

Avicii, one of the world´s most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died Friday in Oman, his representative said. He was 28.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead during a visit to the kingdom´s capital Muscat, a statement said without specifying a cause.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.

The Swedish-born DJ was said to be the Electronic Dance Movement pioneer and had won awards such as MTV Music Awards, Billboard Music Award and received Grammy nominations.

