entertainment
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar's bandmates refute Meesha's claims of harassment at jam session

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

Two band members have defended Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations 

Two female band members have come out in support of pop star Ali Zafar, refuting claims by industry colleague Meesha Shafi that he harassed her last year at a jam session where they were also present. 

Singer and actor Meesha Shafi sparked nationwide controversy last week when she accused the Teefa In Trouble star of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions. 

In an interview with Instep, the 36-year-old mother-of-two said the first time Ali harassed her, she didn’t react. But, she alleged, it happened again for a second time late last year in a jam room where the two were preparing for a song. In both instances, she claimed, they were not alone.

Since then, two women have come forward, claiming they were present when Ali and Meesha were jamming. 

Aqsa Ali, a members of Ali’s band, said, “As a woman and a musician, I have to talk about this issue. Meesha said that her conscience (SIC) doesn’t allow her to say quiet – so does mine.”

So as the stories taking turn every minute regard Ali Zafar, MeeshaShafi &#metoo movement, I think as a musician and a woman I should talk about this issue as I was SHOCKED right now with this article of Meesha. She said that her conscious doesn’t allow her to say quiet so mine also doesn’t allow me. As I am the part of concert crew, I travel intl and locally with Ali Zafar, and I have seen girls throwing themselves at him and his gentlemanly response to that which is so rare of any rockstar. balkay we all travel like friends and we work in a very comfy environment. Today finally Meesha tells us what she says happened to her that Ali harassed her at a jam or did something wrong to her and I cannot stay quiet. I was at this jam session becoz I sing in Ali’s band and so was her manager and our entire band. I am astonished that she would take a lie to this level which so many of us can prove wrong. We all have pictures, we were there and event manager was there and it was a gr8 jam session. I am a woman and I would never allow wrong to any woman. But come on , it's a serious matter and we should be really clear on everything rather then putting accusations on people and then saying sorry you cannot question any woman it’s wrong. Ali is a genuine person, who treats people around him nicely and has always been a support system for everyone; Accusing some1 is easy but living with the guilt is difficult. As a woman I felt sad with her rude behaviour towards everyone including the band but more I feel bad that she’s causing disrespect to this Intl movement of women and all of us female musicians and hard working women.

A post shared by aqsaali.official (@imaqsa.ali) on

“At this particular jam session, I was present as a vocalist,” Aqsa wrote in a social media post. “So was Farhan and the entire band along with the event organiser. We had a great jam session. As a woman, if I would have felt that there was any sort of misconduct, I would be the first person to take a stand.”

“Ali is a genuine person who has always been supportive. Accusing someone is easy but living with the guilt is difficult. I was upset with Meesha’s rude behaviour towards everyone in the band but I feel worse because she is misusing and disrespecting this movement,” she added.

Another band member, Kanza Munir, also rebutted the allegations. 

“I have been working with Ali for past three years and I stand witness to this particular incident that Meesha has quoted,” she posted on Instagram.

I have been working with Ali Zafar on and off since the past 3 years or so and up until now I’ve been quietly observing the current situation because I am no judge of personal character be it Meesha Shafi or Ali Zafar. However, I stand witness to this particular ‘Jam’ late last year that Meesha mentions in her interview with The News. The whole house band along with myself and another fellow female vocalist were present during this session and whatever interaction took place between the two was in front of at least 10 other people. All I can say is that this particular statement that she makes here is rather odd. I have toured with the Ali Zafar band a lot of times and all my trips have been really pleasant and professional and we’ve spent hours jamming together. It would be great if this important movement isn’t taken for granted or misused for personal reasons stealing limelight from real causes. Rest, time will tell!!

A post shared by Kanza Munir (@kanzamunir) on

“I have spent hours jamming with Ali on different tours which have been pleasant and professional. It’s important that this movement is not taken for granted or misused for personal reasons, stealing limelight from real cause,” she continued. 

Since Meesha's allegations, a number of other women have also come forward to accuse Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

The pop star has categorically denied all claims of harassment lodged against him by Meesha Shafi. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Coke Studio singer said he intends to take the matter "through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations" on social media.

