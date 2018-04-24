Boxer Amir Khan welcomes new baby girl

Boxer Amir Khan with wife Faryal/File photo

British boxer of Pakistani origin, Amir Khan welcomed his newest bundle of joy to the world on Tuesday.

The boxer announced the birth of his newest child – a second daughter – via Instagram. “With my new born ALAYNA KHAN. Welcome to the world. Weighing 8lbs 3oz.”

Khan's first child, Lamaisah Khan, was born in 2014. His wife Faryal Makhdoom had revealed she was three months pregnant with the couple's second child in October last year.



The boxer returned to the ring after two years on Sunday, in his first fight in Britain in five years, where he outclassed Canada's Phil Lo Greco in a mere 39 seconds.

The 31-year-old 2004 Olympic silver medallist wasted little time in sending Lo Greco tumbling with a quick one-two punch combination inside the opening 30 seconds.

Khan then pinned Lo Greco to the ropes before the super-welterweight contest ended moments after it had started.