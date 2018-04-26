Hank Azaria willing to 'step aside' from playing Apu on 'Simpsons'

Photo: File

The voice behind popular The Simpson's character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Hank Azaria, says he is "willing to step aside" from his role voicing the character following a race-related controversy.

Shopkeeper Apu has been part of the long-running animation series since 1990, with Azaria adopting an Indian accent to voice him.

However, Azaria who recently appeared on the Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, said he would be willing to give up the role and be replaced by an Indian or South Asian actor after calling for more “inclusion” and diversity in the show’s writing room.

Azaria also added, “I think the most important thing is to listen to Indian people and their experience with it. Listening to voices means inclusion in the writers’ room. I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers’ room, genuinely informing whichever direction this character takes. I’m perfectly willing to step aside. It just feels like the right thing to do to me.”

Following the interview, Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu took to Twitter to thank Azaria for his words.



The controversy behind Azaria voicing the character started after a documentary by Kondabolu which debuted last November, raised questions about the character as a negative, stereotypical representation of South Asians.

Earlier in April, Simpsons tried to address the issue in an episode titled No Good Read Goes Unpunished. However, the episode sparked a mixed reception from audiences.

In No Good Read Goes Unpunished, Marge is seen reading a book to daughter Lisa that has been changed from its original version to something more politically correct.

"Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?" says Lisa.

The show then panned to a picture of Apu, with the slogan "don't have a cow".

The scene garnered attention with some calling it a “completely toothless response”.

Kondabolu responded on Twitter, “Wow. ‘Politically incorrect?’ That’s the takeaway from my movie and the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad.”

Last week, Al Jean, the executive producer of The Simpsons, tweeted that he would “try to find an answer” to the controversy.

“I truly appreciate all responses pro and con,” “[I] will continue to try to find an answer that is popular [and] more important right.”

