Saturday Apr 28 2018
Web Desk

Indian rapper Honey Singh all praise for Sajjad Ali's latest song

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

Indian rapper and musician Yo Yo Honey Singh was all praise for Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali’s latest song.

The singer took to Twitter to express his adoration for Sajjad’s new song Lagaya Dil, and said it was “simple but deep poetry”.

Singh shared the song and called it “another classic”.

He also shared a line from the song, Zindagi mein fir hasa nai, and said it is 'brilliant'.

Sajjad Ali responded to the tweet and revealed that Zindagi mein fir hasa nai is his favourite line too.

“My favourite line too :) love to you, YO YO!” he responded. 

Sajjad released his latest song Lagaya Dil on April 15.  


