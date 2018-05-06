Can't connect right now! retry
Emma Watson tweets in support of Kathua rape victim's lawyer

Emma Watson. Photo: AFP
 

Hollywood actress Emma Watson has tweeted out in support of Deepika Singh Rajawat, the Kathua rape victim's lawyer.

On Friday, Watson shares a Buzzfeed article about "How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with" and wrote: "All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat."

Rajawat has been representing the family of the eight-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua, Indian occupied Kashmir on January 17, a week after she went missing from the forest area.

The victim was reportedly held captive inside a temple sedated before being raped, tortured and murdered.

Minor’s rape, murder escalates communal tensions in occupied Kashmir

Incident aimed to drive out the Muslim community of Bakarwals from Harinagar tehsil, say police

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered adequate security for Rajawat, after the lawyer said she had received death threats, including from members of the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, for representing the victim.

Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films, was appointed the UN Women’s Goodwill ambassador in 2014. 

The same year, she gave a widely hailed speech on gender equality to launch UN Women’s “He for She” campaign, an effort to get men involved in the fight for gender equality.

