Singer Adnan Sami claims staff were called 'Indian dogs' at Kuwait airport

Adnan Sam. Photo: File

Singer Adnan Sami has claimed that his staff were mistreated and called "Indian dogs" at the Kuwait airport immigration.



According to Hindustan Times, Sami, who was in Kuwait for a live performance, claimed that the Kuwaiti airport immigration behaved arrogantly and mistreated his staff for no reason.

Sami immediately took to Twitter and informed the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

"We came to your city with love and our Indian brethren embraced us with it. You gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff for no reason and called them 'Indian dogs'! When you were contacted, you did nothing! How dare the Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance."

The singer later tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj acknowledged Sami's message, and asked him to "Please speak to me on phone."



Later, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Sami, assuring him that the "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter.

The singer replied to the tweet, thanking the government for the swift response.

Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.