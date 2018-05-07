Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Singer Adnan Sami claims staff were called 'Indian dogs' at Kuwait airport

By
Web Desk

Monday May 07, 2018

Adnan Sam. Photo: File

Singer Adnan Sami has claimed that his staff were mistreated and called "Indian dogs" at the Kuwait airport immigration.

According to Hindustan Times, Sami, who was in Kuwait for a live performance, claimed that the Kuwaiti airport immigration behaved arrogantly and mistreated his staff for no reason.

Sami immediately took to Twitter and informed the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

"We came to your city with love and our Indian brethren embraced us with it. You gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff for no reason and called them 'Indian dogs'! When you were contacted, you did nothing! How dare the Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance."

The singer later tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj acknowledged Sami's message, and asked him to "Please speak to me on phone."

Later, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Sami, assuring him that the "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter.

The singer replied to the tweet, thanking the government for the swift response.

Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Two-day Quetta Literary Festival kicks off

Two-day Quetta Literary Festival kicks off

Updated 58 minutes ago
Salman Khan stays out of limelight for jail appeal hearing

Salman Khan stays out of limelight for jail appeal hearing

 Updated 10 hours ago
Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's fun-filled mehndi

Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's fun-filled mehndi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawazuddin-starrer 'Manto' to open at Cannes on Tuesday

Nawazuddin-starrer 'Manto' to open at Cannes on Tuesday

Updated 11 hours ago
‘Avengers’ muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance

‘Avengers’ muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance

 Updated 22 hours ago
Cate Blanchett's feminist wake-up call to Cannes

Cate Blanchett's feminist wake-up call to Cannes

 Updated yesterday
Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes

Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes

 Updated yesterday
Emma Watson tweets in support of Kathua rape victim's lawyer

Emma Watson tweets in support of Kathua rape victim's lawyer

 Updated yesterday
#MeToo movement founder calls for more action

#MeToo movement founder calls for more action

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM