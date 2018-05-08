Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 08 2018
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are married

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja have tied the knot.

Sonam looking stunning in a traditional red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. While Anand Ahuja looked dapper dressed in a golden sherwani.

The Bollywood actor married Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony this morning at her aunt's Bandra bungalow. 



08.05.18 ️ #everydayphenomenal

The ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rani Mukherjee, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, among many others. 



#amitabhbachan at #sonamkishaadi

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



