Wednesday May 09 2018
WATCH: Ranveer, SRK dance their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

The new bride Sonam Kapoor with her beau Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception Tuesday night was nothing short of a glitzy, star-studded affair where all the Bollywood bigwigs came together to celebrate the couple’s big day.

The new bride, now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, tied the knot with her beau Anand Ahuja Tuesday afternoon after dating for two years. The couple threw a mega reception the same evening, where their family and friends danced their hearts out.

But there was one celeb that stood out: none other than B-town’s favourite, Ranveer Singh. Putting on his party animal avatar, the actor danced like no one was watching. But of course, the cameras were!

Here are some of the video snippets of Ranveer’s dance performances:

Watch him shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor:

Shah Rukh Khan was not to be left behind:

Other highlights of the night were Bollywood greats Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan taking centre-stage to sing a duet:



