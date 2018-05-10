Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 10 2018
By
JMJawad Malik

FBR reportedly sends tax evasion notice to Saba Qamar

By
JMJawad Malik

Thursday May 10, 2018

Saba Qamar. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly summoned actor Saba Qamar on May 16 for evasion of taxes.

The FBR has reportedly sent a notice to the actor to explain a discrepancy in her filed income taxes. The actor’s income taxes filed for the year 2014-2015 are being audited, a source told Geo News on Thursday.

The source added, “Saba Qamar’s filed income taxes do not match her lifestyle.”

The actor has been asked to present details of her assets and foreign tours. "Further investigation will be conducted on details presented by the actor and then her income taxes filed for the years 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 will also be audited," the source said. 

However, Qamar denied receiving any notice from the FBR.

"I have not received any notice and I am only hearing of it from you," she told Geo.TV.

The actor further said, "This happens every year and I am used to it by now."

In September last year, a notification from the FBR stated that Qamar had been found to be a tax evader. The FBR had stated Qamar had defaulted on tax worth Rs3.4 million.

FBR seals houses of film stars Noor, Saba Qamar over tax evasion

Noor has defaulted on tax worth Rs1.5 million while Saba Qamar has defaulted on tax worth Rs3.4 million

It was also reported that the board had sealed the actor’s house as she did not respond to notices.

However, Qamar had dismissed the reports saying, "My house has not been sealed, neither has my bank account. I'm a tax filer. It's very disappointing that channels are circulating such news without finding out the truth. These channels have no credibility as they have been spreading such rumours."

