MeToo only scary till you say it: Meesha Shafi

Singer Meesha Shafi who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar last month has once again urged people to speak up.

“#MeToo. It’s only scary till you say it!” the singer tweeted.

Earlier this week, Meesha had also tweeted to UN Women Pakistan thanking them for "their strong stance on ending the silence and encouraging victims to speak up without any fear".

Last month, in the first high-profile #MeToo incident in Pakistan, Meesha had taken to Twitter to speak up about her experience stating “my conscience does not allow me to be silent anymore.”



“Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out. But it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo,” Shafi tweeted on April 19.

In her statement posted on Twitter, the singer-cum-actor wrote, "As a woman, a public figure and a mother, I have always felt strongly about using my voice to encourage and support our youth who look up to me especially girls, who dream of carving their own path in Pakistan."

However, Ali had categorically denied Shafi's claims of harassment against him and had sent her a legal notice seeking an apology, which, if not provided, will result in "damages to the tune of at least Rs100 crore" under Defamation Ordinance.

