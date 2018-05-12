Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 12, 2018

Photo: Instagram

Indian singer-cum-actor Himesh Reshammiya has tied the knot with actor Sonia Kapoor.

The wedding ceremony was held at Reshammiya’s residence in Mumbai on Friday night.

This is the second marriage of the composer.

Togetherness is bliss!

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on

Sonia is a television actor and has starred in shows such as Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix.

The wedding was a close-knit affair with just the couple’s parents and Himesh’s son from his first marriage in attendance.

Ahead of the wedding, Himesh had told Mid-Day, “The marriage ceremony will be held at my home tonight. We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Since tonight offers an auspicious mahurat, we decided to go ahead. We have been together for a long time, so marriage was a natural progression. It feels wonderful to formalise our relationship.”

Himesh and his first wife, Komal, were granted divorce last year. Their decision to part ways after 20 years was described as amicable by Himesh. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

 Updated 3 hours ago
Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

 Updated 5 hours ago
Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

 Updated 5 hours ago
Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

 Updated 8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut dazzle on Cannes red carpet

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut dazzle on Cannes red carpet

 Updated yesterday
#MeToo only scary till you say it: Meesha Shafi

#MeToo only scary till you say it: Meesha Shafi

 Updated yesterday
Sonam Kapoor can't wait to hang out with Mahira at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor can't wait to hang out with Mahira at Cannes

 Updated yesterday
Harvey Weinstein's wife lifts lid on scandal

Harvey Weinstein's wife lifts lid on scandal

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM