Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

Indian singer-cum-actor Himesh Reshammiya has tied the knot with actor Sonia Kapoor.

The wedding ceremony was held at Reshammiya’s residence in Mumbai on Friday night.

This is the second marriage of the composer.

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on May 11, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

Sonia is a television actor and has starred in shows such as Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix.



The wedding was a close-knit affair with just the couple’s parents and Himesh’s son from his first marriage in attendance.

Ahead of the wedding, Himesh had told Mid-Day, “The marriage ceremony will be held at my home tonight. We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Since tonight offers an auspicious mahurat, we decided to go ahead. We have been together for a long time, so marriage was a natural progression. It feels wonderful to formalise our relationship.”

Himesh and his first wife, Komal, were granted divorce last year. Their decision to part ways after 20 years was described as amicable by Himesh.