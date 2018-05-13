Wajood trailer promises a nail-biting thrill ride

The recently-released trailer of Jawed Sheikh’s Wajood promises the audiences a nail-biting thrill ride.



The action-packed trailer of the movie, which has been directed by Jawed Sheikh, shows how the protagonist Faizaan’s (Danish Taimoor) life changes after he takes up a new job.

Speaking about the movie at the trailer launch, Sheikh, who also stars in the film, shared that the movie is a complete entertainment package. “It has love, it has revenge, it has everything.”

Movie's star cast at the trailer launch event which was held in Nueplex.

He also promised that the movie would prove to be a thrilling experience. “I think no one will be able to guess what will happen in the next scene… there will be many surprises.”

Indian actor Aditi Singh, who essays the role of female lead, shared that she had an absolute blast during the shooting of the movie, adding that the crew was just like family to her.

Pakistani film and television actor Behroze Sabzwari requested the people to come and watch the movie. “Please do come and watch the movie. Don't make any decision without seeing the movie, which has become a tradition in our society now,” he said.

The movie is slated for release on Eid al-Fitr, June 2018.

You can see the trailer below:



