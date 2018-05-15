Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 15 2018
Marvel to introduce Muslim teenage superhero Miss Marvel to MCU

Tuesday May 15, 2018

Photo: Marvel

Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige had recently dropped the hint that there will more to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the fourth Avengers film hits the cinema.

In a recent interview with BBC, Feige dropped hints, the MCU could introduce the teenage-superhero Miss Marvel and her alter-ego Kamala Khan.

"Ms. Marvel... is definitely sort of in the works," Feige said.

He explained she is "another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel".

"We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world," he added.

Marvel is currently in the midst of shooting Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson and will move onto introducing the teenage-superhero from New Jersey.

Who is Miss Marvel?

Created by Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona, the Pakistani-American teen superhero from Jersey City made a splashy comics debut with her own title in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the most popular new Marvel characters today, with her vibrant, peppy, and hilariously awkward character with shape-shifting abilities

Photo: Marvel

Kamala Khan or Miss Marvel is a 16-year-old teenager who lives with her conservative Pakistani parents and brother in New Jersey.

She writes fan fiction about her favorite superheroes, she hangs out with her best friend at the local convenience store, she struggles to stay awake at school and at the mosque. 

She eternally lives in the shadow of her hero Carol Danvers, the glamorous superhero who disapproves of her over-eager copycat/protegee.

Khan begins to go by Miss Marvel after Carol Danvers her hero, dons the title of Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is set to be released in March 2019.

