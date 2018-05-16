Riz Ahmed offers to co-write Miss Marvel screenplay with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

Riz Ahmed, Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani. Photo: File

Actor Riz Ahmed has offered to write the screenplay for Miss Marvel, the comic featuring Muslim teenage superhero Kamala Khan.

Ahmed took to Twitter to reach out fellow actors Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani for the project.

Kaling is best known for her work in The Office, The Mindy Project and recently in A Wrinkle in Time. On the other hand, Nanjiani has gained fame with his film The Big Sick and television show Silicon Valley.

Kaling had replied that she is "obsessed" with the character, while Nanjani is yet to reply back.

Earlier Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige had dropped the hint that there will more to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the fourth Avengers film hits the cinema.

He had followed up those comments with a possible introduction of Kamala Khan aka Miss Marvel into the MCU.

In an interview with the BBC, Feige had hinted, the MCU could introduce the teenage-superhero Miss Marvel and her alter-ego Kamala Khan.

"Ms. Marvel... is definitely sort of in the works," Feige had said.

He explained she is "another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel".

"We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world," he added.

Marvel is currently in the midst of shooting Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson and will move onto introducing the teenage-superhero.

Created by Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona, Kamala Khan or Miss Marvel is a Pakistani-American teen superhero from Jersey City.



Khan begins to go by Miss Marvel after Carol Danvers her hero, dons the title of Captain Marvel.

