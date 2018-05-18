Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 18 2018
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja responds to criticism for taking husband's surname

Friday May 18, 2018

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Photo: Social Media

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has opened up about changing her name after her wedding to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8.

Hours after her wedding, the actor changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja on all her social media handles.

The decision, however, did not go down well with fans as many questioned why Sonam changed her name and some even went as far to state that it was against her idea of ‘feminism’.

The Bollywood actor responded to the criticism during an interview with India Today at the Cannes Film Festival. “I have been engaged for a long time. It took me a long time to decide. It's a choice, at the end of the day,” she said.

“I have always said that I am a feminist. I have the choice to change my name to what I want to. Kapoor is also my father’s name. So it is a man’s name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that’s my platform to say that I have made a choice. It is my personal choice. Nobody put a gun to my head. You should ask him [Anand]. He has also changed his name and decided to add something as well,” she added.

Turns out, Anand has also changed his name on Instagram to Anand S Ahuja. 

The 32-year-old actor also cleared the air about reports stating that she will be shifting to London with her husband.

“I am already living half here and half there (London). In last two years, nobody noticed that I am always in London. I am there for five months and I am here in Mumbai for the rest. My life had not changed and what was happening for the last few years will continue to be the same”, she concluded.

