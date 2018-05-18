Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Meesha Shafi tells detractors she wasn't Ali Zafar's only victim

By
Web Desk

Friday May 18, 2018

Singer Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to clarify that Ali Zafar is the only one who harassed her throughout her career.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked her to "name all of them [harassers]" if she is a "true lady", Shafi responded, "Yes only he harassed me but he didn’t harass me only. Get it."

"Half a dozen other women coming forward not enough for you all? How many will it take? Please share a number," she added.

The Twitter user had questioned how it was possible that only one man could have harassed Shafi throughout her entire career. 

Last month, in the first high-profile #MeToo incident in Pakistan, Meesha had taken to Twitter to speak up about her experience stating “my conscience does not allow me to be silent anymore.”

“Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out. But it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo,” Shafi tweeted on April 19.

In her statement posted on Twitter, the singer-cum-actor wrote, "As a woman, a public figure and a mother, I have always felt strongly about using my voice to encourage and support our youth who look up to me especially girls, who dream of carving their own path in Pakistan."

However, Ali had categorically denied Shafi's claims of harassment on Twitter and sent her a legal notice.

