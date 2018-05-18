12 most iconic royal wedding tiara moments

Photo: AFP

Tiaras have been an emblem of the British royal family for more than a century and as Meghan Markle is set to the knot to Prince Harry the world eagerly waits to see which precious headpiece she will wear.

Ahead of Markle’s wedding ceremony on Saturday, we take a look at some of the most gorgeous royal wedding tiara moments over the years.

Zara Tindall

Wedding date: July 30, 2011

Zara wore a Greek key-patterned tiara. The diadem, which is in Princess Anne's collection and is one of her favourites, once belonged to Prince Philip's mother, Princess Andrew of Greece.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Wedding date: April 29, 2011

Kate wore the Cartier Halo Tiara for her wedding to Prince William. It was loaned to the Duchess by Queen Elizabeth II.

The tiara was purchased by Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, for his wife, the Queen Mother, in 1936. Queen Elizabeth was given the tiara by Queen Mother on her 18th birthday.

Autumn Kelly

Wedding date: May 17, 2008

Autumn wore the Festoon tiara when she married Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son. The Festoon tiara was given to Princess Anne in 1973 by the World Wide Shipping Group. Anne wears the delicate diamond tiara often, and lent it to her Autumn on her wedding day.

Lady Rose Gilman

Wedding date: July 19, 2008

Lady Rose wore the Iveagh Tiara on her wedding day. The tiara was given to Queen Mary as a wedding gift from Lord and Lady Iveagh, also known as Edward and Adelaide Guinness, and it was eventually passed on to Lady Rose's mother, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester.

Laura Lopes

Wedding date: May 6, 2006

Laura Lopes, the daughter of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles, wore a family heirloom, the Cubitt-Shand tiara, on her wedding day.

The tiara once belonged to Camilla's grandmother, Sonia Cubitt, and later to Camilla's mother, Rosalind Shand. The floral tiara was also worn by Camilla at her first wedding in 1973.

Claire Windsor, Countess of Ulster

Wedding date: June 22, 2002

Claire Windsor's all-diamond diadem is believed to be one of the six tiaras owned by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Claire's in-laws.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Wedding date: June 19, 1999

Sophie married Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, in an intimate royal wedding at Windsor Castle in 1999. Sophie's diamond tiara was a gift from the Queen. It was remodeled for Sophie by the crown jeweler and was reportedly created out of four pieces of a crown that once belonged to Queen Victoria.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Wedding date: July 14, 1994

Princess Margaret's daughter wore the Snowdon Floral Tiara on her wedding day.

Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon

Wedding date: October 8, 1993

Serena married David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara that belonged to Margaret. The diamond and pearl tiara was given to Princess Margaret by her mother in 1959.

Lady Helen Taylor

Wedding date: July 18, 1992

Wedding tiara: Taylor, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, chose the Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe Tiara for her wedding day. Her mother Katharine also wore the tiara to her wedding. That tiara is believe to be a modified version of a bandeau tiara that once belonged to Queen Mary.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Wedding date: July 23, 1986

Wedding tiara: Sarah wore a diamond and platinum tiara for her wedding to Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son. The tiara, which is often called the York Diamond Tiara, was purchased by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh from Garrard. It is part of a necklace, earring, and bracelet set given to Sarah by the Queen and Prince Philip as a wedding gift.

Princess Diana

Wedding date: July 29, 1981

Princess Diana wore her family tiara, the Spencer tiara, when she married Prince Charles. A combination of many pieces of jewelry, the center of the tiara was a gift from Lady Sarah Spencer to Cynthia Spencer, Countess Spencer on her wedding day in 1919. It was remounted with new elements made by Garrard in 1937. Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah and Jane, also wore the tiara on their wedding days, as did Victoria Lockwood, who married Diana's brother Charles in 1989.